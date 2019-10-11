FIA WTCR

WTCR wildcards chase FIA Motorsport Games success

WTCR wildcards chase FIA Motorsport Games success
By FIA WTCR

43 minutes agoUpdated 42 minutes ago

Two wildcard racers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are set to represent their respective nations in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in Italy next month.

Luca Engstler, a top 10 finisher on his WTCR / OSCARO debut in Slovakia earlier this season, will represent #TeamGermany in the Touring Car Cup section of the all-new event at the Rome venue from 1-3 November.

Jim Ka To (pictured), recently announced as one of the three wildcards at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan later this month, will line up for #TeamHongKong in a Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Meanwhile, WTCR / OSCARO race-winning outfit Comtoyou Racing is fielding #TeamKuwait’s representative,Salem Al Nusif, in an Audi RS 3 LMS.

And there’s another WTCR / OSCARO link provided by #TeamUK’s driver Rory Butcher, the brother-in-law of Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport’s Gordon Shedden, a winner in WTCR / OSCARO in China last season.

The Touring Car Cup section of the FIA Motorsport Games features two qualifying sessions and two races.

Photo:Ishibashi/Dome

The post WTCR wildcards chase FIA Motorsport Games success appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react