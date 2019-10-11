FIA WTCR
WTCR wildcards chase FIA Motorsport Games success
Two wildcard racers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are set to represent their respective nations in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in Italy next month.
Luca Engstler, a top 10 finisher on his WTCR / OSCARO debut in Slovakia earlier this season, will represent #TeamGermany in the Touring Car Cup section of the all-new event at the Rome venue from 1-3 November.
Jim Ka To (pictured), recently announced as one of the three wildcards at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan later this month, will line up for #TeamHongKong in a Honda Civic Type R TCR.
Meanwhile, WTCR / OSCARO race-winning outfit Comtoyou Racing is fielding #TeamKuwait’s representative,Salem Al Nusif, in an Audi RS 3 LMS.
And there’s another WTCR / OSCARO link provided by #TeamUK’s driver Rory Butcher, the brother-in-law of Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport’s Gordon Shedden, a winner in WTCR / OSCARO in China last season.
The Touring Car Cup section of the FIA Motorsport Games features two qualifying sessions and two races.
Photo:Ishibashi/Dome
