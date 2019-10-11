Two wildcard racers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup are set to represent their respective nations in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games at Vallelunga in Italy next month.

Luca Engstler, a top 10 finisher on his WTCR / OSCARO debut in Slovakia earlier this season, will represent #TeamGermany in the Touring Car Cup section of the all-new event at the Rome venue from 1-3 November.



Jim Ka To (pictured), recently announced as one of the three wildcards at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan later this month, will line up for #TeamHongKong in a Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Meanwhile, WTCR / OSCARO race-winning outfit Comtoyou Racing is fielding #TeamKuwait’s representative,Salem Al Nusif, in an Audi RS 3 LMS.



And there’s another WTCR / OSCARO link provided by #TeamUK’s driver Rory Butcher, the brother-in-law of Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport’s Gordon Shedden, a winner in WTCR / OSCARO in China last season.



The Touring Car Cup section of the FIA Motorsport Games features two qualifying sessions and two races.



Photo:Ishibashi/Dome

The post WTCR wildcards chase FIA Motorsport Games success appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.