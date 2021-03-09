Mikel Azcona transferred his WTCR race-winning pedigree to all-electric touring car action when he got behind the wheel of a CUPRA eRacer for the first time during testing at Vallelunga in Italy last week.

Azcona, a frontrunner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with CUPRA power for the last two seasons, is part of the CUPRA line-up in the inaugural PURE ETCR series from Eurosport Events.



His running at Vallelunga, which is set to host the inaugural PURE ETCR event from June 18-20, followed initial testing of the CUPRA eRacer at MotorLand Aragón last month.



Azcona and CUPRA team-mate Jordi Gené completed 450 kilometres in the CUPRA eRacer. As well as running on Vallelunga’s main 4.085-kilometre layout, the CUPRA eRacer was put through its paces on the 1.7-kilometre Club track, which was coated in water to enable CUPRA’s drivers and engineers to understand the behaviour of the car in wet conditions.



"My first day at the wheel of the CUPRA e-Racer was very special," said Azcona. “The power output it has is incredible. I have been able to drive it for more than 200 kilometres, with the aim of getting to know it as quickly as possible and prepare for the start of this new era for motorsport.”

WTCR Women of WTCR brochure from FIA Women in Motorsport Commission now available 19 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR celebrates International Women’s Day with Facebook Live session A DAY AGO