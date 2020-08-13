WTCR winner Bjork can’t wait to Lynk up with “super-fast Santi”

-

Thed Björk, who challenged for last season’s WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title, has described his new Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team-mate Santiago Urrutia as “super-fast”.

Björk, the FIA World Touring Car champion from 2017, took part in the selection process to replace Andy Priaulx following the Briton’s decision to stand down from full-time driving.



He rates his Uruguayan colleague highly after giving him top Björk marks.



"I am very happy to get 'Santi' as my team-mate,” said Björk. “He is super-dedicated, and his background is a little bit like mine. He is super-fast, and I really look forward to work with him and to get to know him better.”



Like Björk, Urrutia raced in what was the Barber Dodge Pro Series but had become the Pro Mazda Championship when Urrutia claimed the title in 2015.



Photo:Facebook.com/thed.bjork

