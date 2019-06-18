WTCR winner Björk knows no fear

Thed Björk will put any fear to one side when he takes on the challenge of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the world’s toughest track at 25.378 kilometres long.

Björk, a three-time winner in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has triumphed at the iconic venue in the past and puts part of his success down to his mental approach.



“It is scary but l have a lot of respect for the track and it means I look forward to go there,” said the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “If you only go there with fear you will not perform.



“It’s the most challenging track in the world. A driver goes through everything because it has so many different challenges from low speed to high speed, to bumpy, to the compressions.



“If you win there you get the satisfaction that you can handle this challenge as a driver together with your car and team.”



WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 20-22 June. Swede Björk is one of four members of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID relying on Lynk & Co power along with Yann Ehrlacher, Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx.

