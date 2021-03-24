Record WTCR race winner Esteban Guerrieri used a test at Monza in Italy on Monday to mark a special upcoming anniversary.

On March 30, 2001, Argentine Guerrieri raced in Europe for the first time when he competed in the opening round of that season’s Formula Renault 2000 Eurocup.



He finished fifth behind winner Augusto Farfus, who Guerrieri would race against in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2019, to signal the start of an international career that has so far brought him considerable success racing single-seaters and touring cars.



“This week marks the 20th anniversary of my debut in Europe, in Formula Renault 2.0, at this same racetrack,” Guerrieri said on social media. “I was just a child who dreamed of reaching Formula One. I was a 16-year-old teenager. Maybe I didn't make it. But I always fight for my dreams, trying to fulfil them and trying and trying again. Because that’s what life is about, learning along the way.”



Guerrieri was testing a Honda Civic Type R TCR for car builder JAS Motorsport. It follows a two-day test at MotorLand Aragón earlier this month run by ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. Guerrieri’s compatriot Néstor Girolami was also testing at the Spanish track.

WTCR The Showman must go on: Coronel confirms WTCR glory chase YESTERDAY AT 07:01

WTCR Berthon progression will help make up for lost time in WTCR, says Vervisch 22/03/2021 AT 05:06