WTCR winner Guerrieri keeping rivals behind on the #RoadToMalaysia

Esteban Guerrieri continues to top the race to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Although the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda remains out in front on the #RoadToMalaysia, his margin over second-placed Norbert Michelisz stands at 25 points – down from a pre-Vila Real 45 – ahead of the summer break.



“It’s a bittersweet day,” said the Argentine. “I woke up to the terrible news of our friends at Cyan Racing losing a team member and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time.



“We were very focused on making the top 10 in qualifying. We achieved this after making a good improvement with the car overnight. I drove my socks off in Second Qualifying, got the chance with the front row of the reversed grid and made a good podium in third.”

