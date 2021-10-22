Gilles Magnus, a race winner in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is planning a “complete reset” following a tough WTCR Race of France.

Magnus, who is supported by the Belgian motorsport federation’s RACB National Team initiative, was eliminated in the Q1 phase of Qualifying after he went off in his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport-run RS 3 LMS.



Starting from the back of the grid in both races, the Belgian placed P14 and P17 in the two races at Circuit Pau-Arnos.



“It was a difficult day as expected starting last again,” said Magnus. “This time it hurt quite a bit more because this was a very difficult track to overtake on. But I didn’t do a good Qualifying, it was my mistake and had to start last in both races. Now we have to forget, do a complete reset in my head and move on because it’s been tough. But we go to Adria and prepare even more than before and push to get back.”



As well as losing ground in the overall title race, Magnus left France just two points ahead of Luca Engstler in his bid to win the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title.

WTCR Why Girolami’s rear-guard action wasn’t to last at WTCR Race of France 10 HOURS AGO

WTCR Gene’s “sweet and sour” WTCR weekend explained 21 HOURS AGO