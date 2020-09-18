The Portuguese driver retired from Race 1 with a damaged radiator and finished outside the points in Race 2 after a penalty was applied following after he gained a position following contact with Rookie Jack Young.



"First of all, the guys did such an amazing job to repair the car in such a short time after Race 1,” said Monteiro, who has joined the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport line-up for 2021. “We had roughly two hours, and it's not an easy task, so congratulations to them. We started last, so it was really a matter of recovering as many places as possible.



“I had a lot of fun with a number of drivers, and it was good to fight with many of them, but some are more fair play than others, and some of them need to get used to how we play. It’s definitely not the weekend we wanted, that's clear, but we never give up. Of course, we have to understand what went wrong - there were a few things in qualifying, and the performance overall was not exactly as we wanted."