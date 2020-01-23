WTCR winner Vernay’s skills in demand on the other side of the world

Jean-Karl Vernay, a four-time race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is in demand as far afield as Australia.

The Frenchman has been recruited by Liam McAdam to offer his expert guidance as McAdam prepares for his TCR Australia campaign in an Audi RS 3 LMS, which Vernay has used to great acclaim during the last two WTCR seasons.



“Having JK is very advantageous for our testing programme,” said McAdam. “He has been really good getting set-up advice and we have also been working on my driving, because he is very experienced and able to give the feedback that I need to get the most out of the car.”



Vernay won on his TCR Australia debut last season in a one-off outing.

