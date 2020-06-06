WTCR

WTCR’s All You Need to Know About… #1 Austria

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
4 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

-

With Austria set to host the opening weekend of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here are 10 things you need to know about the home of the Salzburgring, Wiener Schnitzel and… the sewing machine.

1:Austria does pretty well on the famous people front. Sigmund Freud, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dietricht Mateschitz among well-known Austrians alive or having passed away.

2:Maria von Trapp was also pretty famous. Her book,The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, was the inspiration of the 1965 movieThe Sound of Music, filmed in and around Mozart’s home city of Salzburg no less.

3:With the country landlocked, Austrians make the most of their lakes. Lake Attersee, which is halfway between Salzburg and Linz, is one to relish.

4:Like Lake Attersee, a Wiener Schnitzel is also worth savouring as is apple strudel, two Austrian culinary delights. But before tucking into your Wiener Schnitzel, remember to sayGuten AppetitorMahlzeit, a general greeting used around lunchtime.

5:While no Austrian driver has won an FIA World Touring Car race, the country has celebrated 41 Formula One grands prix wins courtesy of Gerhard Berger, the late Niki Lauda and Jochen Rindt, the only posthumous world champion.

6:Although Austria has little to shout about in FIA World Touring Car racing, it did okay in the FIA European Touring Car Championship courtesy of Dieter Quester, a four-time ETCC champion.

7:In football Andi Herzog has played for his country a record 103 times, while no Austrian has scored more goals at international level than Toni Polster.

8:The Austrian national team has played at seven FIFA World Cups but hasn’t qualified since 1998. The nation’s best result was third in 1954.

9:When it comes to alpine skiing success, Austria leads the way in terms of medals won at the Winter Olympics with an impressive haul of 218.

10:Franz Klammer, who famously won an FIA European Touring Car Championship race after he hung up his skis, remains Austria’s most decorated skier.

Fast facts:
1:Austria, a neutral nation, joined the EU in 1995
2:Figures from January 2020 show there were 8.9 million people living in Austria
3:Citizens get 14 bank holidays each year
4:It takes between four and eight minutes to cook Wiener Schnitzel, depending meat thickness
5:The sewing machine was invented in Austria by Josef Madersperger
6:Austria, a federal republic, is split into nine states
7:The country holds the record for the longest gap between Eurovision Song Contest wins with 48 years separating its first win in 1966 and most recent in 2014
8:Austria’s national anthem is titledLand der Berge, Land am Strome
9:The Austrian Alps cover 62 per cent of Austria’s total land area
10:Established in 1752, Tiergarten Schönbrunn, is considered the world’s oldest zoo

One to watch:
Clickhereto watch Austria.info’s guide to making the perfect Wiener Schnitzel.

WTCR

Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

AN HOUR AGO

The post WTCR’s All You Need to Know About… #1 Austria appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

More than a game: Eurosport Events delivers TV-focused new Esports WTCR series

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Berthon is back: WTCR podium finisher returns with DHL Comtoyou Team Audi Sport

A DAY AGO
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Revealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai

AN HOUR AGO
WTCR

More than a game: Eurosport Events delivers TV-focused new Esports WTCR series

21 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Berthon is back: WTCR podium finisher returns with DHL Comtoyou Team Audi Sport

A DAY AGO
WTCR

Part two of Néstor Girolami’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear now available

YESTERDAY AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMore than a game: Eurosport Events delivers TV-focused new Esports WTCR series
Next articleRevealed: Engstler and Michelisz to chase Esports WTCR success powered by Hyundai