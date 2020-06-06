WTCR’s All You Need to Know About… #1 Austria

-

With Austria set to host the opening weekend of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, here are 10 things you need to know about the home of the Salzburgring, Wiener Schnitzel and… the sewing machine.

1:Austria does pretty well on the famous people front. Sigmund Freud, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dietricht Mateschitz among well-known Austrians alive or having passed away.



2:Maria von Trapp was also pretty famous. Her book,The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, was the inspiration of the 1965 movieThe Sound of Music, filmed in and around Mozart’s home city of Salzburg no less.



3:With the country landlocked, Austrians make the most of their lakes. Lake Attersee, which is halfway between Salzburg and Linz, is one to relish.



4:Like Lake Attersee, a Wiener Schnitzel is also worth savouring as is apple strudel, two Austrian culinary delights. But before tucking into your Wiener Schnitzel, remember to sayGuten AppetitorMahlzeit, a general greeting used around lunchtime.



5:While no Austrian driver has won an FIA World Touring Car race, the country has celebrated 41 Formula One grands prix wins courtesy of Gerhard Berger, the late Niki Lauda and Jochen Rindt, the only posthumous world champion.



6:Although Austria has little to shout about in FIA World Touring Car racing, it did okay in the FIA European Touring Car Championship courtesy of Dieter Quester, a four-time ETCC champion.



7:In football Andi Herzog has played for his country a record 103 times, while no Austrian has scored more goals at international level than Toni Polster.



8:The Austrian national team has played at seven FIFA World Cups but hasn’t qualified since 1998. The nation’s best result was third in 1954.



9:When it comes to alpine skiing success, Austria leads the way in terms of medals won at the Winter Olympics with an impressive haul of 218.



10:Franz Klammer, who famously won an FIA European Touring Car Championship race after he hung up his skis, remains Austria’s most decorated skier.



Fast facts:

1:Austria, a neutral nation, joined the EU in 1995

2:Figures from January 2020 show there were 8.9 million people living in Austria

3:Citizens get 14 bank holidays each year

4:It takes between four and eight minutes to cook Wiener Schnitzel, depending meat thickness

5:The sewing machine was invented in Austria by Josef Madersperger

6:Austria, a federal republic, is split into nine states

7:The country holds the record for the longest gap between Eurovision Song Contest wins with 48 years separating its first win in 1966 and most recent in 2014

8:Austria’s national anthem is titledLand der Berge, Land am Strome

9:The Austrian Alps cover 62 per cent of Austria’s total land area

10:Established in 1752, Tiergarten Schönbrunn, is considered the world’s oldest zoo



One to watch:

Clickhereto watch Austria.info’s guide to making the perfect Wiener Schnitzel.

