The 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is due to visit Germany for the second event of the season from 24-26 September. Here are 10 things you need to know about the home of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Luca Engstler and… the bratwurst.

1:While the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife measures 25.378 kilometres in length, the A9 motorway (or rather autobahn) spans a staggering 962 kilometres.



2:Lyst on the island of Sylt is Germany’s most northerly point, while Oberstdorf in Bavaria is the most southerly.



3:Germany is widely credited as the birthplace of the Kartoffelsalat (potato salad), which should be prepared using yoghurt or sour cream, herbs and onion.



4:Back in 1886, Carl-Friedrich Benz built and subsequently patented the first petrol car, a three-wheeled model.



5:Famous German supermodels include Heidi Klum and Claudia Schiffler. Meanwhile on the list of other famous Germans are Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, tennis star Boris Becker, retired footballers Franz Beckenbauer and Lothar Matthäus, plus theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, who developed the theory of relativity.



6:Germany has celebrated 12 Formula One world titles and two World Rally crowns. However, there has yet to be a German FIA World Touring Car title winner.



7:As well as being home to top WTCR team ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, some 2100 castles can be found in the Germany.



8:Although brown bears are considered extinct in Germany, Steiff teddy bears are still handmade in the country.



9:With a daily circulation of more than 1.3 million,Bildis considered to be Germany’s most important daily newspaper.



10:Germany is second to Brazil and level with Italy in terms of FIFA World Cups (four) won.



Fast facts:

1:Germany borders a total of nine countries

2:The country is home to 1000 types of sausage and 1500 beers

3:Germany began its transition from the Deutsche Mark to the Euro in 1999

4:Seven cities have taken their turn to serve as Germany’s capital

5:At 865 kilometres in length, the Rhine is Germany’s longest river

6:There are 36 international airports in Germany

7:A total of 3,607,258 passenger cars were sold in Germany last year

8:Annual German beer consumption per person is a thirst-quenching 110 litres

9:German Chancellor Angela Merkel has held the position since 200

10:The Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt is Germany’s tallest building at 259 metres



One to watch:Best of WTCR Race of Germany 2019 is available by clickinghere

