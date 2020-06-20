WTCR’s all you need to know about… #3 Slovakia

-

As the planned host of the third event of the 2020 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup from 10-11 October, here are 10 things you need to know about Slovakia, the country that brings you kapustnica (cabbage soup), caves in abundance, Slovakia Ring and Mato Homola.

1:Slovakia has one permanent international race track but it’s a mighty fine one at that. Described by inaugural WTCR title winner Gabriele Tarquini as “one of the best tracks in Europe”, the Slovakia Ring’s 200kph Turn 2 right-hander requires serious commitment.



2:As well as being home to a great racing circuit, Slovakia has 180 castles and 425 chateaux, the highest number per capita in the world.



3:Slovakia, the geographic midpoint of Europe no less, is big on caves with 6000-plus located within its borders.



4:While WTCR race winner Mato Homola is the reference when it comes to Slovakian racing drivers, Peter Sagan istheSlovak man on two wheels. The professional cycling road racer has won numerous world titles and classic races, as well as the Tour de France points classification on seven occasions.



5:Fans of river boat cruising will note that the approximate journey time from the Slovak capital Bratislava to Austria’s capital Vienna is 90 minutes. Alternatively, it takes an hour by bus.



6:American A-listers alive or having passed with Slovak parents or grandparents include Jon Bon Jovi, Audrey Hepburn, Angelina Jolie, Paul Newman and Andy Warhol.



7:Martina Hingis, the former tennis world number one, was born in Slovakia.



8:Slovakia builds more than one million cars each year and is home to car manufacturing plants from Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Volkswagen.



9:After separating, by mutual agreement, from the Czech Republic in 1993, Slovakia wasted little time in making its presence felt on the international stage. It sent a team of 42 athletes to the Winter Olympic Games in Norway the following year when it also made its Eurovision Song Contest debut. However, Slovak fans had to wait until 2010 to cheer their team at the FIFA World Cup.



10:As well as opening their presents, Slovaks enjoy a helping of kapustnica at Christmas time with the dish served during the traditional festive dinner. A cabbage soup in essence, ingredients include sauerkraut, boiled potatoes, mushrooms, chopped ham, paprika, black pepper and garlic.



Fast facts:

1:Slovakia has two international airports, in Bratislava and Kosice

2:Some 5,500,000 people live in Slovakia, which borders five different countries

3:The Slovakia Ring opened in 2010 and is 5.922 kilometres in length

4:In 2004 Slovakia joined the European Union and NATO

5:At its widest point, Slovakia measures 428.8 kilometres in width

6:The world’s first pharmacy opened in Slovakia… in 1649

7:At 32 metres, the Krasnohorska cave has the world’s highest cave column

8:A horse statue in Samorín-Cilistov is a world-beating nine metres in height

9:The X-Bionic Sphere is sporting “universe” has an area of 379,167m² dedicated to equestrian sport alone

10:Róbert Vittek scored Slovakia’s first FIFA World Cup goal, netting in a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in 2010



One to watch:

Clickhereto watch highlights of the epic Race 1 at WTCR Race of Slovakia 2019

WTCR Keeping it Real: marking what should have been the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend 5 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR’s all you need to know about… #3 Slovakia appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR rule changes get green light from FIA World Motor Sport Council 17 HOURS AGO