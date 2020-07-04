WTCR’s all you need to know about… #5 Spain

-

With Spain gearing up to join the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup roster from 31 October-1 November, here’s what you need to know about the home of Motorland Aragón, Mikel Azcona, CUPRA and paella.

1:Spain doesn’t just do famous racing (Fernando Alonso) and rally (Carlos Sainz) drivers, it also does famous actors. They include Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem.



2:Away from the big screen, Spain has a long list of sporting superstars including Rafael Nadal, Iker Casillas and the late Seve Ballesteros.



3:And then there’s Salvador Dali – one of the most famous painters of the modern era for his surrealist style – and influential artist supreme Pablo Pacasso.



4:In Buñol, Valencia, it’s acceptable to throw tomatoes at each other. Well it is during The Tomatina on the last Wednesday of August every year. The festival attracts more than 20,000 people.



5:Although Spain has never hosted a WTCR event before, the World Touring Car Championship made eight visits to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia between 2005 and 2012.



6:Paella is one of Spain’s most popular dishes. While rice is the central ingredient, it can contain chicken, seafood, rabbit or snails.



7:It’s not unusual for Madrid residents to breakfast on chocolate con churros at the weekends. That’s a hot chocolate drink and sweet fried pastry.



8:The Spanish-built CUPRA TCR was the most successful TCR car in 2019 with an incredible 70 wins.



9:Three-quarters of the world’s most expensive spice, saffron, is grown in Spain.



10:It’s traditional for Spaniards to have two surnames, the first is taken from their father, the second from their mother.



Fast facts:

1:There are 44 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Spain

2:Spain has four official languages: Castilian, Catalan, Basque and Galician

3:At 910 kilometres, Rio Ebro is Spain’s longest river

4:Almost half of the world’s olive oil comes from Spain (1.8 million tonnes)

5:Spain’s national anthem has no words to go with the music

6:Madrid tops Barcelona as Spain’s biggest city

7:Spain is home to no fewer than 15 national parks

8:The Tabernas Desert in Almería is Europe’s only desert

9:Spain has nearly 8000 kilometres of coastline

10:A day not to be missed in Spain is 12 October, the country’s national day



One to watch:

Clickhereto watch Spain’s Mikel Azcona winning in the WTCR for the first time.

WTCR Bjork: Controlling emotions key when WTCR kicks off 16 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR’s all you need to know about… #5 Spain appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Tough title triumphs and tough decisions: part two of Andy Priaulx’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast by YESTERDAY AT 10:00