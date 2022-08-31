Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona has set out his target for the deciding weekend of the FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup.

Currently leading the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Azcona is also contesting the all-electric ETCR for Hyundai Motorsport N where he has a top-three finish in his sights.

“As it’s the last race of the year, I want to make sure we finish in third,” Azcona said. “If we are realistic, second is a bit out of our reach and we would have to take a lot of risks to gain that position and you might end up losing it. My goal is to bring home that third place and I will defend it hard.”

Sachsenring in the Saxony region of Germany hosts Race DE, the ETCR season decider, from September 23-25.

