WTCR’s Catsburg wins at world’s toughest track

Nicky Catsburg underlined his status as one of the contenders for victory when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visits the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife in September.

Dutchman Catsburg claimed the overall and SP9 Pro class victory in the latest round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS) on 1 August, driving a BMW for ROWE Racing.



Partnered by compatriot Stef Dusseldorp, Catsburg completed the four-hour event with a winning margin of 20 seconds.



Although the pair of WTCR races at the iconic 25.378-kilometre track will be significantly shorter, drivers will never refuse the opportunity to tackle the demanding layout.



“It was a great race for us and to be driving with Stef Dusseldorp, my fellow Dutchman, was a pleasure,” said Catsburg. “Maybe we didn’t always expect to win here, but the ROWE team were perfect with no mistakes. We had a great strategy and as ever, driving on this track is so cool. I’m very pleased with my first win of the season."



Catsburg will get another opportunity to build his already impressive Nordshleife knowledge at the next NLS race on 29 August.



WTCR Race of Germany is scheduled to take place at the Nürburgring Nordschleife from 24-26 September when Catsburg will drive a Hyundai i30 N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.

