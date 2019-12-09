WTCR’s Ceccon expects “intense” Sepang return

Kevin Ceccon returns to the Sepang International Circuit for this weekend’s WTCR season super-finale boosted by his podium double in Macau and the fact he’s one of only a handful of members of the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID with experience of the former Malaysian Grand Prix venue.

Like Ma Qinghua, his fellow Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris driver, Ceccon has experience of 5.543-kilometre layout from the GP2 Series round in 2013.



“I have done the simulator for Sepang and I am really excited to go there now. It’s going to be an intense weekend with everything packed in two days. I am really focused to get a great result because I like Malaysia and I like the circuit and I remember when I raced there in GP2.



“Of course, the car is completely different, in GP2 it’s a single-seater, really light with a lot of downforce, but at least I know the circuit.



“It’s the last race of the year and we have to maximise the result. It will be my first race in touring car in the dark, with the lights so it’s going to be something new and will be really different compared to the other races. Everyone will be fighting so we must be ready.”

