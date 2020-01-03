WTCR’s Coronel is the TCR top starter

No driver took part in more TCR-sanctioned races in 2019 than WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaigner Tom Coronel.

The Dutchman topped the list of 743 drivers with 43 starts last season between his combined WTCR and TCR Europe programmes with CUPRA and Honda power respectively.



Coronel’s WTCR rivals Benjamin Leuchter and Mikel Azcona also appeared near to the top of the list with 37 and 36 starts respectively, although Luca Engstler – who raced in the WTCR in Slovakia and Macau last season – bettered their totals with 42 starts.



The Hyundai-powered German also scored the most TCR wins, triumphing 15 times.

