-

This is a virtual version of the classic Brabham BT44 Tom Coronel will use when he competes in The Race All Stars Series this evening.

Coronel, who is chasing his 500th touring car start in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2020, will go up against a host of world champions and other star drivers in the online event from 18h00 CET.



“It is fantastic to be part of such a great field,” said Coronel, whose opposition includes Jenson Button, Emerson Fittipaldi, Daio Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and three-time FIA World Touring Car champion Andy Priaulx, a winner for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in last season’s WTCR.



Dutchman Coronel will use simulator equipment supplied by Simtag and Playseat, while compatriot Rudy van Buren, winner of the inaugural World’s Fastest Gamer competition, has taken on the role of Coronel’s driver coach.



“Rudy is coaching me in sim racing and the other day he asked me whether I would like to take part. Of course, it didn’t take long for me to accept.” said Coronel, who is planning to make an appearance in Esports WTCR this season. “I know that I am still very much a rookie in simracing, but I surely will enjoy it a lot.”



Meanwhile, live streaming of theThe RaceAll Stars Series will be available on Eurosport’s Facebook page by clickinghere.

WTCR WTCR’s wild ones 13 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR’s Coronel joins The Race All Stars Series appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR As the Formula One door closes, the World Touring Car door opens: part two of Esteban Guerrieri’s 19 HOURS AGO