Tom Coronel is already looking ahead to next year’s Dakar after he and twin brother Tim were forced to withdraw from the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship season opener in Saudi Arabia prior to the start of stage eight.

The Dutch siblings were 16th in the general classification prior to Saturday’s rest day. However, a back injury sustained by Tim Coronel earlier in the event proved too serious for them to continue into the second week.



Speaking from the bivouac in Al Dawadimi, Tom Coronel, a race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, said: “Health comes first. He can barely walk. He's done the Dakar 15 times now, I've done 10 times. There will be another one next year.”

