Gilles Magnus had double, double reason to celebrate at WTCR Race of Spain last weekend.

As well as claiming an FIA WTCR Junior Driver win double, the 21-year-old Belgian scored his first outright podium of the season with third place in Race 2, which his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport team-mate, Frédéric Vervisch, won to claim the first WTCR victory for the second-generation Audi RS LMS.



“I’m really happy for Fred and the team,” Magnus said. “It was really tough because in Race 1 we had some issues with the air temperature and some things that didn’t allow us to get close.”



After finishing third in Race 2 behind Vervisch and Lynk & Co Cyan Performance driver Thed Björk, Magnus said: “The pace in Race 2 was really good and I could keep up with these two guys. I’m really happy, with the victory for Fred first of all and my third place. Two Audis on the podium is a really positive thing after the hard time we’ve had. Let’s try and keep this momentum, for sure it won’t be easy, but let’s try it at least and let’s keep pushing.”

