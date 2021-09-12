Luca Engstler took a double ADAC TCR Germany victory at the Lausitzring this weekend to extend his lead at the top of the standings.

Engstler is combining his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Cup campaign for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team alongside a domestic bid with his family-run squad.



He won Race 1 from pole position ahead of team-mate Martin Andersen. He then overtook pole-sitter Andersen for the Race 2 triumph.



Nico Grüber, who contested WTCR Race of Hungary last season was fourth in both races for the Engstler team.

