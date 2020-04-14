WTCR’s Formula One connection

Ever wanted to know what WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup aces Tiago Monteiro and Gabriele Tarquini have in common? Read on to find out about this and more.

Kevin Ceccon:WTCR race winner, took part in Abu Dhabi young driver test for Toro Rosso in 2011



Tom Coronel:World Touring Car stalwart who tested for the Arrows F1 team in 1999 and now works as an F1 pundit on Dutch TV alongside his WTCR commitments



Goodyear:The WTCR’s official tyre supplier has 368 Formula One grands prix wins to its name



Ma Qinghua:Won for Team Mulsanne in WTCR, first Chinese to drive an F1 car during a grand prix weekend



Tiago Monteiro:Winner of home WTCR event in 2019, only Portuguese to score an F1 podium



Aurélien Panis:Claimed breakthrough WTCR podium in Malaysia last season, father Olivier won 1996 Monaco Grand Prix



Andy Priaulx:Race winner in WTCR 2019, test-drove for the BMW Williams F1 Team in 2005



Sepang:The Sepang International Circuit, the setting of the four-way WTCR title decider last season, hosted the Malaysian Grand Prix on 12 occasions



Gabriele Tarquini:Inaugural WTCR title winner, point-scorer for AGS in Formula One



Max Verstappen:The Red Bull F1 start visited the WTCR grid for Race 2 at Zandvoort in 2018

