Néstor Girolami will bring World Touring Car-winning pedigree to TCR Australia when he contests this weekend’s Sandown round.

Argentine Girolami, a winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship and the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has been called up by Wall Racing to pilot the squad’s #38 Honda Civic Type R TCR in the new-for-2019 series.



“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to race in TCR Australia,” said Girolami, who is best known for his exploits in WTCR / OSCARO with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. “I’ve never driven at any Australian circuits before and I’m looking forward to this new experience at Sandown.



“Wall Racing are an excellent team and already race winners this season and I’m sure I can work well together with [my team-mates] John [Martin] and Tony [D’Alberto] to deliver some good results, but it won’t be easy because the level is very high with many top drivers with experience of Supercars and GT racing and some promising young drivers.



“I know the Honda Civic Type R TCR very well, but the Michelin tyres are new for me, so getting used to the way this makes the car handle will be the big challenge initially.”



JAS Motorsport, the organisation behind the Civic Type R TCR racer, is sending an engineer to support Girolami’s Sandown appearance, which includes two practice sessions today (Friday), a single qualifying session and one race on Saturday plus two races on Sunday.



Jean-Karl Vernay, a rival of Girolami in WTCR / OSCARO, was a winner in the TCR Australia event at the Queensland Raceway last month driving an Audi RS 3 LMS.

The post WTCR’s Girolami to show his touring car skills in Australia appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.