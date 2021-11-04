Yann Ehrlacher reckons driving “on the absolute edge” is vital in his bid to become the first back-to-back WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title winner.

Ehrlacher starts WTCR Race of Italy this weekend 16 points ahead of Jean-Karl Vernay, who currently occupies the runner-up spot in the provisional standings.



“This is the first time I will race at Adria but I think we will be strong,” said the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver. “We have to be on the absolute edge as always and deliver in each session. We're heading the standings but there are many drivers that can challenge us in the remaining races. My main focus is to win races and I can't wait to get going.”

