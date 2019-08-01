WTCR’s Kristoffersson hoping to fly like hero McRae in Finland

WTCR / OSCARO race winner Johan Kristoffersson will swap Volkswagen Golf for Polo power when he makes his debut on Finland’s round of the FIA World Rally Championship this week.

While the Sébastien Loeb Racing driver is no stranger to rallying having made nine starts in a Polo GTI R5, it will be the Swede’s first appearance on the high-speed gravel event.



“People who have done this before say it's the best rally in the world if you feel confident in the car. If not, it's the worst rally,” said Kristoffersson, who claimed his breakthrough victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in June in a Golf GTI TCR. “We had a very good and fruitful [test] day [on Monday].”



Kristoffersson’s father and fellow ex-rallycross ace Tommy Kristoffersson manages his son’s Volkswagen Dealerteam BAUHAUS squad.



He added: “We have no expectations concerning results and points. I hope Johan is not trying to break any world records immediately. But I am also well aware of what happens when he's on the starting line.”



During an interview prior to the WTCR / OSCARO’s summer break, Johan Kristoffersson listed Ayrton Senna and Colin McRae as his two of his motorsport heroes. “Senna is Senna, no more words are needed,” he said. “Colin McRae was so spectacular, something special to look at.”



Rallying legend McRae never won Rally Finland but took two podiums from nine starts.

