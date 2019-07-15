WTCR’s Leuchter wins at the Ring…again!

Benjamin Leuchter has been winning again on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. After claiming the Race 3 victory at WTCR Race of Germany, which took place at the legendary venue last month, Leuchter took his Max Kruse Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR to first in class and P24 overall in last weekend’s fourth round of the VLN Endurance Championship, the Adenauer Rundstrecken-Trophy.

Partnered to victory by by fellow Nordschleife specialist Andreas Gülden, Leuchter said: “I am really pleased that Max Kruse Racing has finally been rewarded for all the hard work. We put the car on pole position and completed a lights-to-flag victory without ever looking under threat. However, what pleases me at least as much is the fact that our junior car [driven by Jasmin Preisig and Loris Pratte] finished second to complete the one-two.”



Photo:Volkswagen Motorsport

