Team Mulsanne WTCR / OSCARO driver Ma Qinghua says his memory of the Nürburgring Nordschleife remains fresh, even though it’s been four years since he last raced at the iconic German track.

Chinese Ma competed in the inaugural WTCC Race of Germany as part of the factory Citroën team in 2015. After finishing fifth in Race 1, he crashed out of Race 2 in spectacular fashion.



He will return to take on the Nordschleife for a second time next week armed with an Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris.



“The memory is still fresh like yesterday,” said the 31-year-old. “As soon as you get the feeling of the Nordschleife it never goes away. I heard they put some new Tarmac and new kerbs so let’s see. But of course the layout is the same and it will be important in the practice. I’m really looking forward to see what happens with our car on that demanding circuit because I have never driven a TCR car there.”



Of the lessons he learned in 2015, Ma says keeping his focus is one of the main things he took away from the event.



“You need to be focused for a long lap and push to the maximum,” said the ex-Formula One test and reserve driver. “The conditions, the temperature, the grip level, they are changing all the time. As soon as you get the feeling of the Nordschleife it never goes away.”



Ma scored his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when he won Race 3 in Slovakia last month.

The post WTCR’s Ma: You never forget the Nordschleife appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.