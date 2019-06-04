WTCR’s Monteiro continues to prove the impossible is possible with Nürburgring 24 Hours entry

Tiago Monteiro will continue to underline his hero status after accepting one of motorsport’s toughest challenges: an entry in the Nürburgring 24 Hours.

Less than eight months after he returned to racing following 415 days spent recovering from serious head and neck injuries sustained in a testing crash, Monteiro has been confirmed as part of the four-strong Team Honda ADAC Sachsen line-up in a Honda Civic Type R TCR.



And to further prove his super-human qualities, Monteiro’s participation in the gruelling twice-round-the-clock event will be in addition to the three races that make up WTCR Race of Germany at the legendary Eifel mountains venue, which he will contest in a KCMG Civic Type R TCR.



“I am delighted to be taking part in this legendary 24-hour race for the first time,” said the Portuguese, who will team up with Markus Oestreich, Dominik Fugel and Cedrik Totz. “The Nürburgring is one of the most challenging circuits in the world and I'd like to thank Honda Germany for the opportunity to be a part of it.”



It will be Honda's first official participation in the iconic endurance race at the Nürburgring for 10 years and is being enthusiastically supported by long-term Honda partner Castrol. JAS Motorsport, the organisation behind the title and race-winning Honda Civic Type R TCR, will provide technical support.



Monteiro’s fellow WTCR / OSCARO racers Nicky Catsburg, Tom Coronel and Frédéric Vervisch will also be taking part in the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen.

