Tiago Monteiro said it was “good to be back” after finishing in the top 15 in both free practice sessions in Vila Real, which is hosting WTCR Race of Portugal this weekend.

Portuguese hero Monteiro was P15 in Friday afternoon’s session and again in Saturday morning’s 30-minute affair aboard his KCMG Honda Civic Type R TCR.



“It’s definitely good to be back, it’s always good to be here in Vila Real, especially after what we’ve been through,” said Monteiro, a podium finisher in Formula One. “I am getting in the rhythm and getting more and more confident in the car. It’s the first time I’ve driven the TCR car at this track and it’s very different. It’s slower but it’s harder I would say, the car moves a lot, it’s quite a big challenge but it’s so nice and emotional to be here.”



Monteiro missed last season’s WTCR Race of Portugal due to his recovery from serious head and neck injuries sustained in a testing crash in September 2017.

The post WTCR’s Monteiro: It’s good to be back appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.