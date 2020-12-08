Noah Monteiro, 11, won the season finale for the Cabo do Mundo Karteam after securing second position in practice, winning the qualifying heats before going on to finish fourth in the pre-final, despite challenging weather conditions.



“I am very happy with this result,” said Monteiro Jr, a Skywalker Young Guns driver. “It was a spectacular race. I started from fourth place but I was very fast from the start of the race and that made me realise that I could achieve my goal of victory. When I crossed the finish line it was an explosion of joy.”



After watching his son claim four out of five victories in 2020, Tiago Monteiro, a podium finisher for Honda-powered ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this season, said: “He's been the strongest and most consistent driver throughout the year. He has had a remarkable season, with focus and determination. He has evolved a lot and deserves this title. It's only a matter of time before we can officially celebrate it. But the important thing is really the evolution he has had as a person and as a driver. He started the season very strong and always managed to improve and win, which makes me very proud.”