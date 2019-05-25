WTCR’s Muller: without volunteers we are nothing

Yvan Muller has marked FIA Volunteers Weekend with a special message to encourage members of the public to support motorsport by volunteering.

A four-time FIA World Touring Car champion and a race winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Muller said: “If you are passionate about motor racing, if you like watching motor racing, if you want to help motor racing you are very welcome to be a volunteer because without volunteers we cannot do anything.”



Taking place from 24-26 May, the FIA Volunteers Weekend celebrates those who dedicate their time to make motorsport possible around the world. Capitalising on a busy weekend of FIA competition, 10 race events will raise awareness and give thanks to the volunteers who carry out the wide variety of essential roles without which motorsport would simply not happen.



Throughout the weekend, the entire motorsport community – from volunteers and officials to fans, drivers and members of the media – are encouraged to join in and show their appreciation on social media. Using the hashtag #FIAVolunteersWeekend on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, people can share photos and stories of themselves in action over the two days, connecting motorsport volunteers at all levels from all around the world – from club events to world championships.

