Tiago Monteiro said he was “so happy” to be a class winner in one of the world’s toughest races, the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen on the Nürburgring Nordschelife.

Monteiro, who recovered from serious head and neck injuries to race full time in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, was part of a four-strong Team Castrol Honda Racing line-up that took victory in the TCR class in the twice-round-the-clock race.



“I’m so happy to have this class win,” said Monteiro, who was partnered by Dominik Fugel, Markus Oestreich and Cedrik Totz.“The Nürburgring24 Hours is a world-famous endurance race and I definitely felt the ‘endurance’ part this weekend because I was also doing the three WTCR races alongside it and physically that was tough.



“We got into a good pace, hit the front, had some issues that cost us some time in the pits, but the team did an amazing job to fix them and get us back out. A huge thanks to Castrol and to Honda Germany, both for supporting this project and for involving me in it, and to Fugel Sport, who did a fantastic job, both in the warm-up races in the VLN, and here this week. There was a fantastic atmosphere in the team throughout the event and all my co-drivers and every member of the team did their bit.”

The post WTCR’s Portuguese man-of-tough-stuff Monteiro on 24-hour glory appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.