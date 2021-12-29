Of the seven different drivers who lined up in pole position on the partially-reversed grid in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup four converted their first-place start into Race 1 victory. Here’s a reminder of why the conversion rate wasn’t higher.

WTCR Race of Germany:Yvan Muller started at the front in Race 1 for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co but was denied victory by Honda-powered Tiago Monteiro with the finish almost in sight.



WTCR Race of Portugal:Gabriele Tarquini secured the all-important P10 in Qualifying Q2 take the partially-reversed-grid pole only for tyre damage to wreck his hopes in the new-for-2021 Hyundai Elantra N TCR and let in Yann Ehrlacher for win number one of his title-winning campaign.



WTCR Race of Spain:Despite the close attentions of home hero Mikel Azcona, Gabriele Tarquini made up for his Estoril disappointment to win Race 1 from the front at MotorLand Aragón.



WTCR Race of Hungary:The Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS-driving Gilles Magnus made the most of pole position at the Hungaroring to triumph for the first time in the WTCR.



WTCR Race of Czech Republic (pictured):A hugely popular polesitter at Autodrom Most, Petr Fulín missed out of a dream victory in his Full In Race Academy CUPRA on the track where he learned to race following contact at the first turn. Néstor Girolami capitalised on Fulín’s misfortune to win for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



WTCR Race of France:Despite almost dropping behind Thed Björk charging off the grid, Frédéric Vervisch held on to become the WTCR’s first two-time winner of 2021 driving for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.



WTCR Race of Italy:Although Esteban Guerrieri initially led until pole-sitter Santiago Urrutia forced his way through nearing the end of the opening lap, once he was back in front there was no stopping the Uruguayan winning for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co.



WTCR VTB Race of Russia:Apart from Gabriele Tarquini, only Gilles Magnus lined up at the front for Race 1 more than once in 2021. While he fought hard for victory in Sochi the Belgian youngster would ultimately settle for third behind Zengő Motorsport’s winner Mikel Azcona.

