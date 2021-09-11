As WTCR title contender Santiago Urrutia prepares to race at home in his native Uruguay this weekend, here’s a reminder of the six South American drivers with WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup experience.

João Paulo de Oliveira (Brazil)

De Oliveira competed as a wildcard for KC Motorgroup at WTCR Race of Malaysia in December 2019. He set the fastest lap of the three races at the Sepang super-finale on his way to P5 in the opening counter to claim the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Augusto Farfus (Brazil, pictured)

A prolific winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship, Farfus made his WTCR debut in 2019 driving for BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team and was a podium finisher by mid-season. He now races for the South Korean make in PURE ETCR and remains a frontrunner.



Néstor Girolami (Argentina)

Girolami returned to FIA World Touring Car racing in 2019 and made a strong start to life in WTCR with three wins in quick succession for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport. Bad luck has struck the Honda-powered racer on occasion since then but he’s always formidable when the stars align.



Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)

No driver has won more WTCR races than Guerrieri, who has triumphed 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport since 2018. Driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR, Guerrieri was in the title fight in the first three seasons and narrowly lost out on becoming King of WTCR in a thrilling decider at Sepang in 2019.



José Manuel Sapag (Argentina)

Sapag made two wildcard appearances for Target Competition in 2020 and scored a best result of P15 in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary. Ever enthusiastic, Sapag is currently putting the experience he gained from racing in Europe to good use in TCR South America.



Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay)

After winning a shootout to drive for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co in WTCR 2020, Urrutia has never looked back with two wins to date plus a heap of points, poles and podiums. He starts the second half of the 2021 season two points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.

WTCR The boss done good: WTCR team chief Munnich takes deserved win YESTERDAY AT 04:08

WTCR First home race a dream come true for WTCR star Urrutia 09/09/2021 AT 04:01