Gabriele Tarquini’s ADAC TCR Germany guest drive ended in disappointment for the inaugural winner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Tarquini had swapped his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run i30 N TCR for a Team Engstler version of the Korean machine and had high hopes after qualifying fifth at the Red Bull Ring.



However, in the opening counter contact with rival Théo Coicaud left the Italian’s Hyundai with broken steering and resulted in a safety car period to enable its removal from the track.



Race 2 started better with Tarquini briefly snatching third from eventual winner Antti Buri only for more contact to hit his chances. Following a visit to the pits for repairs Tarquini finished P14.



He’ll be back on WTCR / OSCARO duty at the Nürbugring Nordschleife from 20-22 June.



Photo:ADAC-Motorsport.de

The post WTCR’s Tarquini empty handed after Red Bull Ring guest drive appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.