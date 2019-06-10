WTCR’s Tarquini in Red Bull Ring guest drive

Gabriele Tarquini, winner of the inaugural WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, made a guest appearance in the latest rounds of the ADAC TCR Germany series.

He swapped his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse-run i30 N TCR for a Team Engstler version of the Korean machine at the Red Bull Ring, creating plenty of interest in the process.



After contact from rival drivers in both races Tarquini, who qualified fifth, is now focused on his next WTCR / OSCARO duty at the Nürbugring Nordschleife from 20-22 June.



Photo:ADAC-Motorsport.de

