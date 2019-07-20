WTCR’s Vervisch gets second twice-round-the-clock win chance

Frédéric Vervisch will bid for his second 24-hour race win in as many months when he contests next week’s 24 Hours of Spa.

The home hero is part of the three-strong Audi Sport Team Saintéloc line-up that also includes Christopher Haase and Markus Winkelhock, who won the Belgian endurance classic in 2017.



Vervisch has tasted recent 24-hour success in an Audi R8 LMS after winning last month’s ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.



Belgian Vervisch is a winner in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO and drives an Audi RS 3 LMS for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport.

