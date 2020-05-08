WTCR’s wild ones

-

Luca Engstler, the subject of today’s WTCR Lockdown Quiz, made an instant impact on his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as a wildcard racer at the Slovakia Ring last season. Here’s how Engstler and four other one-off racers fared in their moment in the spotlight.

João Paulo de Oliveira

The Brazilian drove brilliantly in his KC Motorgroup Honda at WTCR Race of Malaysia last season to protect title-chasing fellow Civic Type R TCR driver Esteban Guerrieri in Race 1. He came through from P13 on the grid to finish fifth and hold off Muller’s Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in the process as the Frenchman worked to improve his own title chances. But Muller could not find a way past de Oliveira to challenge Guerrieri with de Oliveira’s impressive pace securing the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy.



Luca Engstler

Engstler already had a reputation as a TCR title winner when he joined the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID as a wildcard at WTCR Race of Slovakia last May. The then 19-year-old claimed two top-10 finishes in a Team Engstler Hyundai i30 N TCR. While his wildcard status made him ineligible for points in Slovakia, he joined the BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team at Macau as stand-in to Augusto Farfus and came away with a weekend-best P14 in Race 3 to earn his first WTCR points.



Dániel Nagy

To date, Nagy is the only wildcard to register a podium finish in WTCR thanks to a fine run to second place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2018. Driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for the M1RA team, Nagy also scored a sixth and a seventh place during a strong showing on home soil.



René Rast

Rast joined the grid at his home event, WTCR Race of Germany, in 2008 as the reigning DTM champion. He was fifth fastest in First Qualifying but lined up P15 after he incurred a 10-place grid penalty for not slowing sufficiently under yellow flags. He finished sixth but was set for bigger things in Race 2 after starting on the front row. However, contact with Rob Huff left his Audi RS 3 LMS with steering damage and he wouldn’t reach the fourth turn. He was a non-starter for Race 3.



Hafizh Syahrin (pictured)

The Malaysian MotoGP star took on a challenge of a different kind when his country hosted the WTCR for the first time. As well as contesting the season-deciding Sepang super-finale, Syahrin contest the 8 Hours of Sepang FIM Endurance World Championship event. Despite limited four-wheel experience and a rather hectic schedule, Syahrin completed the top 15 in Race 3.



Here’s a reminder of all the WTCR wildcard racers and the best result they achieved:



The WTCR wildcards of 2018



André Couto:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: 18



Edgar Florindo:WTCR Race of Portugal /Best result: 12



Petr Fulín:WTCR Race of Slovakia /Best result: 5



Lam Kam San:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result:N/A (DNQ)



Billy Lo:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result:19



Dániel Nagy:WTCR Race of Hungary /Best result: 2



René Rast:WTCR Race of Germany /Best result: 6



Kris Richard:WTCR Race of Germany /Best result: 16



José Rodrigues:WTCR Race of Portugal /Best result: 15



Filipe Souza:WTCR Race of Portugal /Best result: 17



Andrzej Studenič:WTCR Race of Slovakia /Best result: 12



Attila Tassi:WTCR Race of Hungary /Best result: 15



Kevin Tse:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result:17



Rui Valente:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result:N/A (DNQ)



Bernhard van Oranje:WTCR Race of Netherlands /Best result: 19



Michael Verhagen:WTCR Race of Netherlands /Best result: 20



The WTCR wildcards of 2019



Antti Buri:WTCR Race of Germany /Best result: 11



Mitchell Cheah:WTCR Race of Malaysia /Best result: 16



João Paulo de Oliveira:WTCR Race of Malaysia /Best result: 5



Luca Engstler:WTCR Race of Slovakia /Best result: 10



Jim Ka To:WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan, WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: 21



Douglas Khoo:WTCR Race of Malaysia /Best result: 21



Arthur Law:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: N/A (DNQ)



Billy Lo:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: 23



Ritomo Miyata:WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan /Best result: N/A (did not finish either of the three races started)



Hafizh Syahrin:WTCR Race of Malaysia /Best result: 15



James Tang:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: N/A (DNQ)



Támas Tenke:WTCR Race of Hungary /Best result: 18



Ryuichiro Tomita:WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan /Best result: 17



Terence Tse:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: N/A (DNQ)



Kwai Wah Wong:WTCR Race of Macau /Best result: N/A (DNQ)

