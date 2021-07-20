When Attila Tassi won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal last month he didn’t quite become the youngest winner in the series aged 22 years and 13 days – but he was close.

In fact, Yann Ehrlacher (pictured) was 21 years, nine months and 24 days when he took the Race 1 laurels at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2018.









Both drivers were competing in Honda Civic Type R TCRs with Tassi representing ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport and Ehrlacher lining up for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.









Santiago Urrutia was 24 years, two months and 16 days when he scored his breakthrough WTCR success at MotorLand Aragón in Spain last November. However, the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver from Uruguay doesn’t actually make it into the top five youngest winners in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as the following list reveals.









WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup top five youngest winners









1: Yann Ehrlacher (France) 21 years, 9 months, 24 days

Won Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary on April 28, 2018









2: Attila Tassi (Hungary) 22 years, 13 days

Won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal on June 27, 2021









3: Mikel Azcona (Spain) 23 years, 11 days

Won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal on July 6, 2019









4: Mato Homola (Slovakia) 23 years, 11 months and 5 days

Won Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal on June 24, 2018









5: Pepe Oriola (Spain) 24 years and 5 days

Won Race 1 WTCR Race of Slovakia on July 14, 2018

