Competing under the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team banner, the top-level German squad registered a breakthrough success with Nicky Catsburg at WTCR Race of Slovakia and also oversaw Luca Engstler’s continued progression behind the wheel of one of its Goodyear-equipped Hyundai i30 N TCRs.



Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team also gave WTCR debuts to Josh Files, the 2019 TCR Europe title winner and Austrian teenager Nico Gruber. At WTCR Race of Aragón last month it handed Mitchell Cheah a return to the series and the Malaysia driver duly repaid the outfit’s faith in him by scoring WTCR points for the first time.



“Though we were delighted to take our first win with the Hyundai i30 N TCR in Slovakia, there is a lot of hard work to be done, and we are determined to come back fighting and showcase the best of Engstler Motorsport,” said Franz Engstler, a FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner turned WTCR team owner.



“We would like to thank Hyundai Motorsport for entrusting us with their car in our first year at the pinnacle of touring car racing, and also to our sponsor Liqui Moly for their tremendous support in what has been an incredibly difficult year for everyone.”