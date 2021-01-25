The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co star scored his maiden Nordschleife triumph in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany last September after catching and passing ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver Néstor Girolami for first place in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



“The part between the Karussel and the Döttinger Höhe because is like a single corner as you don’t once have the steering straight,” the 24-year-old Frenchman explaned. “You are in the flow going left, right, quick corners, a bit slower corners, even at the end at Marshal’s Post 174 you are jumping the four wheels, that’s the most insane part of the track because you are in the flow just letting the car roll. But it’s also the best part of the track and the part of the track you most enjoy.”



The Nürburgring Nordschleife is scheduled to host the fourth WTCR Race of Germany from June 3-5 as part of the ADAC TOTAL 24h-Rennen weekend.



