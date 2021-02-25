The 19-year-old, who impressed on his debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup at Circuit Zolder last September, gets the opportunity to build on that potential through the JAS Motorsport initiative.



And Riccardo Incarbone, the JAS Motorsport Driver Development Programme Manager, is in no doubt that Young can “make it to the very top of touring car racing”.



“In Jack Young we are delighted to be working with one of the most exciting talents in touring car racing anywhere in the world,” said Incarbone. “Jack has all the raw materials needed to make it to the very top of either touring car or sportscar racing, and with the help of the Driver Development Programme we can help to nurture him to become the complete racer on and off the track.”



Officially launched last year, the JAS Motorsport Driver Development Programme is a comprehensive package aimed at preparing the next generation of young racers for the rigours and challenges of life as a professional competitor.According to the Italian company, the “programme focuses on developing each young driver’s on- and off-track skills in a variety of areas with expertise and coaching provided by JAS Motorsport’s team of technicians and managers plus experienced drivers from within the Honda Racing family”.



Young will gain further knowledge of managing tyres and fuel, pitstop training, optimising compromised set-ups for co-drivers, effective engineer and team communication, using data to impact car behaviour and working with customer teams. The Northern Irish driver will also get to race a JAS-built Honda Civic Type R TCR in 2021 in a yet-to-be determined campaign.



Irishman Reece Barr and Italian Jacopo Guidetti – both of whom will race Honda NSX GT3 Evos this year – are also part of the JAS Motorsport Driver Development Programme.



“I’m thrilled to become a JAS Motorsport Development Driver,” said Young. “It’s an incredible opportunity to develop myself as a professional racing driver on the track and off, and can only benefit me in my target to race for a manufacturer. I want to be as complete a driver as I can be on the track and off it and being a part of this will help me to achieve that – especially to learn more about the engineering side of things. I knew from the first time the scope of the programme was explained to me that this is what I needed at this stage of my career.”