Yvan Muller appears on WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear

The latest episode of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven is now available with World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller this week’s guest.

Clickherefor to listen to WTCRFast Talkor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

