Although Mikel Azcona’s fourth place finish in Race 2 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife didn’t quite eclipse Norbert Nagy’s third place at WTCR Race of Slovakia in 2018, it was the manner of the result that mattered more.



In a little over two weeks, the tightly-knit Zengő team has readied three all-new CUPRA Leon Competicioń TCRs on the back of scant pre-season testing, brought on two WTCR rookie drivers – Bence Boldizs and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner – and has also gelled with new Spanish recruit Mikel Azcona.



The team’s hard work – which included repairing Azcona’s CUPRA following his retirement from Race 1 with a damaged radiator after it was hit by a stone – was rewarded in the Nürburgring rain.



“What a race, I’m very happy with the P4, a great race to be honest,” said Azcona. “We were driving on the limit for the three laps even I crashed in the Karussell on the first lap behind Esteban [Guerrieri]. I hit the wall, the steering was a little bit moved but I could continue and after I catch Esteban really a lot. I was on his rear bumper and I decide to wait until the last straight because I knew the CUPRA is faster than the Honda. We overtook on the last lap and I’m very happy with the work of Zengő Motorsport and the CUPRA guys.”



There was more reason for Zengő Motorsport celebrations after Nordschleife newcomers Boldizs and Kismarty-Lechner twice finished in the points with Boldizs top-scoring in the WTCR Rookie Driver category.



Photo:Gábor Támas Nagy/Zengő Motorsport