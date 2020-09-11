Its trio of CUPRA Leon Competición TCRs will be decked out all in white at WTCR Race of Belgium although the squad’s familiar black and green livery is set to return at WTCR Race of Germany later this month.



Zengő only recently took delivery of its new-for-2020 challengers but Mikel Azcona and Gábor Kismarty-Lechner were both able to take part in yesterday afternoon’s final test session.



Bence Boldizs, a contender for the FIA Rookie Award, is set to run for the first time during Free Practice 1 at 17h00 CET today.



Photo:Gábor Támas Nagy/ Zengő Motorsport