Rob Huff remains on top of the provisional WTCR Trophy with WTCR Race of Spain at MotorLand Aragón up next.

The category for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer’s customer racng department was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners so far.

Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. British driver Huff then took a win double for Zengő Motorsport at the Hungaroring earlier this month to open up a 14-point advantage over Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Tom Coronel.

Ahead of the WTCR Race of Spain weekend, Huff said: “Every time we are getting stronger and stronger. That’s quite normal with the [limited] preparation we had for this season. But the team is working better than it’s ever worked. The bond in the team, the inspiration, the positivity to keep pushing, keep trying, keep succeeding is getting bigger and bigger and I’m thoroughly proud of the Zengő Motorsport team. It’s amazing to be part of their story because it is an amazing story and we keep pushing for success and keep driving each other forward.”

