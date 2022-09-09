Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) has blamed Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) for the crash that ended his Vuelta.

The Slovenian was involved in a bizarre crash after colliding with Wright at the end of Tuesday’s Stage 17 as he fought for victory and bonus seconds.

Roglic had led a select group of five riders into the home straight as he sought to gain time on Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in the red jersey, but hit the deck as his speedier rivals swept past.

Although he remounted to cross the finish line wounded, and was given the same time as winner Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) to chisel away at Evenepoel’s lead, he abandoned the following day.

But in a surprise twist, Roglic has now taken aim at Wright as the remainder of his season hangs in the balance.

"I can walk a little bit. I am happy with that for the moment,” Roglic told Jumbo-Visma’s official website.

“After the crash, it took me time to straighten things out. I asked myself: how can this be?

“My conclusion is that the way this crash happened is unacceptable. Not everyone saw it correctly.

“The crash was not caused by a bad road or a lack of safety but by a rider's behaviour.

“I don't have eyes on my back. Otherwise, I would have run wide. Wright came from behind and rode the handlebars out of my hands before I knew it."

Roglic can 'barely walk' after freak crash, says team-mate Teunissen

Jumbo-Visma chief Richard Plugge praised Roglic for speaking out.

"Ten years ago, the older riders were sounding the alarm because the younger ones showed less respect, took irresponsible risks, and pushed their way through everything,” said Plugge.

“The younger ones of yesteryear are the older riders of today. But you still hear the same discussion, even though we are a generation ahead. So that has to change.

“I'm glad that Primoz is speaking out, looking in the mirror and naming the behaviour of riders as well."

