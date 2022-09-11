Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) cruised through Sunday’s procession into Madrid to confirm his maiden Grand Tour title at La Vuelta, with UAE Team Emirates lead-out man Juan Sebastian Molano unusually winning the bunch sprint.

The Belgian was all but guaranteed to keep the red jersey after surviving the final mountains test on Saturday’s penultimate stage, with the 22-year-old enjoying some celebratory photos with his Quick-Step team-mates on the slow run to the Spanish capital.

In a messy bunch sprint, UAE looked strong with Molano and Ackermann battling with Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) – although the eventual winner was not the one the team would have expected.

The peloton took their time overhauling breakaway artists Julius Johansen (Intermarche–Wanty–Gobert Materiaux) and Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers), with hairpins and tight corners meaning that although the pair were caught with 3km remaining, they were still dangling out the front inside the final kilometre.

But the sprinters would not be denied as Molano signed off a memorable three-week race with an unlikely stage victory, while Evenepoel came home to complete the job.

Evenepoel will soon turn his attention to the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia, where he is expected to compete in the elite men’s time trial (Sep 18) and road race (Sep 25).

