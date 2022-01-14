Senegal and Guinea played out a goalless draw in their Group B clash on Friday afternoon.

Guinea looked in control for the majority of the first half and the best chance of the game fell to Morgan Guilavogui on the half hour, but his close-range shot was parried away by Seny Dieng.

Senegal were the better team in the second half and Abdou Diallo went close from a short corner, but his header was tipped over the bar by Aly Keita.

Sadio Mane, who was having a quiet match, threatened to get a shot away in the 62nd minute, but his effort was well blocked.

Five minutes later and Bouna Sarr cut inside and aimed to lace his right-footed effort into the bottom corner, but it flew wide of Keita’s right post.

The drab draw, which resulted in only one shot on target for Naby Keita's Guinea, means Senegal are top of Group B on four points. Guinea, meanwhile, are level with four in second after two matches played.

