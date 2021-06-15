Cristiano Ronaldo is known for being a fitness fanatic and it is obvious he has no time for sugar as he displayed in Portugal's press conference ahead of their Euro 2020 opener against Hungary on Tuesday.

Ronaldo walked into the press conference and two bottles of UEFA’s famous sponsored drink sitting on the table instantly caught his eye.

He removed them out of sight and replaced them with a bottle of water before saying "Aqua! Drink water. Coca-Cola urgh".

Ronaldo must be more of a Pepsi man.

The 36-year-old will be expected to play a key role for Portugal as they get their Group F campaign underway at Ferenc Puskas Stadium on Tuesday night.

